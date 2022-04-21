Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 43,703 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 63,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

