Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $41,242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $8,265,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

