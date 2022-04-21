Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,841,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 101,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,283,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

