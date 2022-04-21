Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.81

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 38598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 630.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

