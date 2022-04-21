Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,356 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $126.58 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock worth $1,860,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

