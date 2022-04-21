Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 548.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($7.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.76) to GBX 575 ($7.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

SYNT traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 298.20 ($3.88). The company had a trading volume of 894,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,172. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 241.80 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.42). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 385.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Steve Bennett acquired 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($25,384.15). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($799,668.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

