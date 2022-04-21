TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 8.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 9,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 927,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $48,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,466,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

