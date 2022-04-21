TD Securities Raises Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$135.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE:CGO opened at C$84.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$75.50 and a 1 year high of C$100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.
