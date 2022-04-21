TD Securities Raises Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$135.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:CGO opened at C$84.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$75.50 and a 1 year high of C$100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

