TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 3,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

