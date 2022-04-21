TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Down 8.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. 674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 297,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

