Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $494.64

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $494.64 and last traded at $489.31, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.