Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Lowered to SEK 130 at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 130 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Grupo Santander raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.