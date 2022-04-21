Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,710,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

