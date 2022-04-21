Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.77. 65,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

