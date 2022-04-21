Terra Virtua Kolect Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $78.38 million and $10.62 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

SifChain (erowan) traded 6,786.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00033458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 720,534,549 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

