Terracoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $575,232.07 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $575,232.07 and $84.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,512.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.14 or 0.00802459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00202688 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023996 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.