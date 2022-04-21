TerraKRW Trading Down 1% This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and $17,008.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07377672 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.30 or 0.99923558 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,436,090,779 coins and its circulating supply is 36,435,361,670 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.