Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,260.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $977.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $931.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $978.90. The stock has a market cap of $981.37 billion, a PE ratio of 199.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

