Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after buying an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,276,000 after buying an additional 113,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.31. The stock had a trading volume of 191,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

