TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 19,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,145,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after buying an additional 6,307,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 445,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 138,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

