Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
TCBI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 987,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
