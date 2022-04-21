Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 64.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

