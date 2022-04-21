The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1,886.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.67. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

