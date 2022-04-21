The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.72.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

TSE BNS traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$86.38. 1,667,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,293. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$75.84 and a one year high of C$95.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.50. The stock has a market cap of C$104.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.