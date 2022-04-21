The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,279. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.66. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

