The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of The Ensign Group worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

