The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.59 Billion

Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will announce $36.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.56 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $37.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $153.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.86 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.36 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $7.34 on Wednesday, hitting $315.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $325.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

