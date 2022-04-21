The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,503,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1,266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.38. 346,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. Middleby has a 12 month low of $145.31 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

