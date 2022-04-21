The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 387,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

