Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 48,005 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 147.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

