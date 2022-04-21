Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011588 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00228876 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

