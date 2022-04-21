TomoChain Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $106.37 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,399,775 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

