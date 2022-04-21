Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPZEF. Desjardins increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.98.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $18.25 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

