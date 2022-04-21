Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 56,932 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,674,000 after acquiring an additional 106,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

