Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 182,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.