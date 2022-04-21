Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.