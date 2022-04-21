Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

