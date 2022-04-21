Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 325,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

ELS stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.69%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.