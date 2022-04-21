Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 162,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

