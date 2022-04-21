Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 3,519.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

Shares of SI stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day moving average of $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

