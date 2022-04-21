Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.29 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 60.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.63. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

