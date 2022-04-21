Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.37 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Trade Desk stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.