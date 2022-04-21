Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 247,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in agilon health by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in agilon health by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,051 in the last three months.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

