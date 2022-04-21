Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 98,424 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,424 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

BBU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.