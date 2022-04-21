TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,508 shares of company stock worth $175,289. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCON traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 185,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

