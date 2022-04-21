Tranchess Achieves Market Cap of $60.53 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $60.53 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.82 or 0.99966348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,786,981 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.