TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $15.90 Average PT from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,247,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

