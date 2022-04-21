Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $3.85 at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.85 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.98.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,633,000 after buying an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Transocean by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Transocean by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,194,000 after purchasing an additional 719,900 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,031 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

