Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

