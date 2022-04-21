Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $179.64. 11,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $165.72. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

